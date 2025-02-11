Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FBRT opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a current ratio of 90.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
