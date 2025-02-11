Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FBRT opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a current ratio of 90.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

