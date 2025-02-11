FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,238. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 32.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 186,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

