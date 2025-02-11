FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital
In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,238. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 32.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 186,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What is a Dividend King?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.