FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Crocs Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $12.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.91. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $90.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19. Crocs has a 12 month low of $89.61 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 585.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2,775.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,024,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

