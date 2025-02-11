FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Merus Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.99) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.34). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.89) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. Merus has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $61.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merus by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merus by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $7,569,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

