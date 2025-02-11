FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Cut by Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.56 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

