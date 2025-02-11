FY2024 EPS Estimates for TSE:BYD Increased by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$280.00.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$237.11 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$198.61 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$220.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$218.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$220.00 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

