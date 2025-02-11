FY2024 EPS Estimates for TSE:SES Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SES. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.20.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$15.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.22. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$10.20 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, insider Llc Tpg Gp A sold 4,271 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$70,475.77. Also, insider James G. Coulter sold 8,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.69, for a total value of C$143,117.21. Insiders sold a total of 15,840 shares of company stock worth $262,498 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

