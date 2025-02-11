FY2025 EPS Estimate for Thomson Reuters Reduced by Analyst

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $179.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $149.50 and a 52 week high of $179.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.45%.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.67%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,292,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,011,000 after buying an additional 395,481 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,665,000 after acquiring an additional 255,387 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 909.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,815,000 after purchasing an additional 189,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 462,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,698,000 after acquiring an additional 174,546 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

