FY2025 EPS Estimates for Allstate Lifted by William Blair

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $21.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.20. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%.

ALL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $186.57 on Monday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $209.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

