FY2025 EPS Estimates for Allstate Lifted by William Blair

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $21.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.20. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate
Allstate Price Performance
Allstate stock opened at $186.57 on Monday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $209.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.