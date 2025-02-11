FY2025 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Boosted by Analyst

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the game software company will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.24.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $132.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.34. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,688. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,198.48. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $13,845,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,170 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

