FY2025 EPS Forecast for Barrick Gold Decreased by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $934,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

