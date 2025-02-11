FY2025 EPS Forecast for Stingray Digitl Lifted by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2025

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAYFree Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Stingray Digitl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leveraging our expertise in personal care electrical appliance industry, we aim to promote consumer lifestyles and drive the awareness of personal grooming. Through Pure Beauty, we principally engage in the sourcing and wholesaling of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.