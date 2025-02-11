FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TSE:MDP Issued By Stifel Canada

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDP. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.45 in a report on Friday. Leede Financial raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.49.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDP opened at C$3.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.83. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$1.47 and a 52 week high of C$5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.78 million, a PE ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

