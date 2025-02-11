Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,329,850.56. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,516. This represents a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

