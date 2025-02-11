GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

