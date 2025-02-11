GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GEHC stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.
GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GE HealthCare Technologies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.