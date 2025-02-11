Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.22.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.48%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

