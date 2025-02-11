Gibson Energy FY2024 EPS Forecast Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GBNXF. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

