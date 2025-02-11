Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CO stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16.
About Global Cord Blood
