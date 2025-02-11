Global Payments (GPN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GPN opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
