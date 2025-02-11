Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Position Increased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 227,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 144,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

