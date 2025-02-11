Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 15,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 20,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

