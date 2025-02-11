Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Holdings Lifted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

PAVE opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.