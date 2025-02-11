Globus Medical (GMED) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Globus Medical to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. Globus Medical has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $94.93.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

