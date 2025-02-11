Globus Medical (GMED) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Globus Medical to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Globus Medical Stock Performance
Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. Globus Medical has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $94.93.
Insider Transactions at Globus Medical
In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
