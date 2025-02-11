Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of ($0.73) per share and revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GPMT opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

