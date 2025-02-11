Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $790.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

