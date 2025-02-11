Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance
Shares of GLDD stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $790.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile
