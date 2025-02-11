Green Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 09th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are stocks of companies that are involved in renewable energy sources, energy efficiency technologies, and other sustainable practices that have a positive impact on the environment. These stocks represent investments in companies that are leading the way in transitioning to a low-carbon economy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Investors in green energy stocks aim to support environmentally friendly initiatives while potentially benefiting from the growth of the clean energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $438.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $187.47 million, a PE ratio of 433.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Recommended Stories