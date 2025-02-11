Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPRE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.31.
Green Plains Stock Down 1.4 %
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Green Plains by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
