Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after acquiring an additional 679,558 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after acquiring an additional 256,702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,501,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 126,806 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,501,000 after purchasing an additional 118,369 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $266,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 189,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,420,684.92. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $483,757.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,814,275.66. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,789,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $218.04 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.68, a PEG ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

