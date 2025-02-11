Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. 421,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,324% from the average session volume of 29,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Hamilton Thorne Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Thorne
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.