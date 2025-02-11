Head to Head Contrast: Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) vs. ITV (OTC:ITVPY)

ITV (OTC:ITVPY – Get Free Report) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ITV has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ITV and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Warner Bros. Discovery -28.34% -27.56% -9.82%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Warner Bros. Discovery 0 10 11 0 2.52

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ITV and Warner Bros. Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus target price of $11.76, suggesting a potential upside of 17.86%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than ITV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ITV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITV and Warner Bros. Discovery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $4.50 billion 0.80 $261.22 million N/A N/A Warner Bros. Discovery $41.32 billion 0.59 -$3.13 billion ($4.58) -2.18

ITV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Bros. Discovery.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming. The Network segment comprises domestic and international television networks. The DTC segment offers premium pay-tv and streaming services. In addition, the company offers portfolio of content, brands, and franchises across television, film, streaming, and gaming under the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, DC, HBO, HBO Max, Max, Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, HGTV, Food Network, TNT Sports, TBS, TLC, OWN, Warner Bros. Games, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, and The Lord of the Rings brands. Further, it provides content through distribution platforms, including linear network, free-to-air, and broadcast television; authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing arrangements, and direct-to-consumer subscription products. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

