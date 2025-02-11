Head to Head Review: Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) vs. Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT)

Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT – Get Free Report) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brandt and Cboe Global Markets”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets $3.77 billion 5.82 $761.40 million $7.34 28.57

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Brandt.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandt N/A N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets 19.65% 22.33% 10.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Brandt and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.7% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Brandt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Brandt has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brandt and Cboe Global Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandt 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cboe Global Markets 2 4 2 0 2.00

Cboe Global Markets has a consensus target price of $206.86, suggesting a potential downside of 1.36%. Given Brandt’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brandt is more favorable than Cboe Global Markets.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Brandt on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandt

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It engages in the reorganization of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index. Cboe’s trading venues include the largest options exchange in the United States and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. CBOE reports the results of its operations in 5 business segments: Options, Futures, U.S. Equities, European Equities, and Global FX.

