Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCSG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $784.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $166,278,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,668,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 219,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,112,000 after buying an additional 226,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 50,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

