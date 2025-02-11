Helix Acquisition Corp. II Appoints Albert A. Holman, III to Board of Directors

On February 8, 2025, Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB) announced the appointment of Mr. Albert A. Holman, III to its board of directors. This decision was made by the Board following a recommendation from the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Holman will serve as a Class III director with a term expiring at the Company’s third annual meeting of shareholders.

Get alerts:

Mr. Holman’s credentials include being the Founder and Co-Managing Partner at Chestnut Partners, Inc., an investment bank specializing in providing advice to public and private clients in the life science industry. He also holds positions on the board of directors of Ratio Therapeutics Inc., where he chairs the Audit Committee and Compliance Committee, and is a member of the Compensation and Talent Committee.

With a robust background in investment banking, Mr. Holman has extensive experience in private debt and equity capital formation, mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, valuations, and joint ventures. Prior to founding Chestnut Partners, Inc. in 1995, Mr. Holman held key positions at Kidder, Peabody & Co., including Managing Director and Head of the New England Investment Banking Department.

In line with his appointment, Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s Sponsor, Helix Holdings II LLC, transferred 30,000 of the Company’s Class B ordinary shares to Mr. Holman. Additionally, on February 8, 2024, Mr. Holman entered into an Indemnity Agreement, a Joinder to the Registration and Rights Agreement, and a Letter Agreement.

The Company recently filed an updated Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing Mr. Holman’s appointment, the agreements related to his appointment, and his background in the financial and life sciences industries. This move is expected to bring valuable insights and expertise to the Board and its audit committee.

Apart from the disclosed arrangements, there are no other understandings between Mr. Holman and any other parties that led to his directorship. Furthermore, there are no familial relationships between Mr. Holman and the Company’s other executives, nor does he have any significant interests in transactions requiring disclosure.

For further details regarding Mr. Holman’s appointment and related agreements, interested parties are referred to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-276591), dated January 18, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company provided further transparency with the disclosure of the Indemnity Agreement, the Letter Agreement, and the Joinder, which are essential components of Mr. Holman’s appointment process. These documents are available in the Form 8-K filing for review.

At present, apart from the outlined arrangements, no further financial statements or exhibits were included in the recent filing. This appointment significantly fortifies the composition of Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s Board of Directors, enhancing its expertise in crucial financial and strategic areas.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Helix Acquisition Corp. II’s 8K filing here.

Helix Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helix Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Helix Acquisition Corp. II is a subsidiary of Helix Holdings II LLC.

Further Reading