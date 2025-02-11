Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 552 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after buying an additional 41,676 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 663.4% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

