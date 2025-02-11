Herc (HRI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.98 per share and revenue of $924.92 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $202.45 on Tuesday. Herc has a 1-year low of $124.70 and a 1-year high of $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.29. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HRI

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.