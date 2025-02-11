Herc (HRI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.98 per share and revenue of $924.92 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Herc Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $202.45 on Tuesday. Herc has a 1-year low of $124.70 and a 1-year high of $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.29. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04.
Herc Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Herc
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
