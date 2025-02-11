HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. 565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

