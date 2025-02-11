Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $4.26 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $172.62 and a 12 month high of $278.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $762.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

