Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.4 %

HWM stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.80. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

