Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.36. Approximately 4,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

