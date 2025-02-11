Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $168.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

