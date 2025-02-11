Hyatt Hotels (H) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.2 %

H opened at $162.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $152.36. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $168.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on H. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

