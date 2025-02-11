Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ IMMX opened at $1.97 on Monday. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.24.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
