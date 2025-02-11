Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IMMX opened at $1.97 on Monday. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

