Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 48,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $45,051.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,754.72. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

