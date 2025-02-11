Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $163.28 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

