Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $163.28 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:IRT opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
