Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Critical Review

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 127.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 24.67% 10.01% 3.47% Independence Realty Trust -0.03% -0.01% N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.13 billion 8.05 $236.99 million $3.44 31.92 Independence Realty Trust $646.12 million 6.99 -$17.23 million N/A N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 1 11 0 2.92 Independence Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $124.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Independence Realty Trust on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

