indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INDI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,092.81. The trade was a 73.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,860 shares in the company, valued at $118,326. This represents a 38.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,593 shares of company stock worth $330,291 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 7.2 %

INDI stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $801.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

