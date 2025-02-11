Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 12,194 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical volume of 8,170 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.30 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.01.

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $160.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,805,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 810,731 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 735,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 188,876 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

