Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Inogen Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Inogen
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Inogen by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
