Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $2,918,698.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,565 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,375.40. This represents a 37.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total value of $39,897,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 756,735 shares of company stock worth $475,285,232. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $717.40 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $725.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $629.73 and a 200-day moving average of $576.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

