Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBP. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IBP
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 953.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.